IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — From a border collie demonstration to an agility course with 4-H 4 Paws Club, the first ever Ionia Free Fair Dog Day had a bit of everything for everyone.

Dozens gathered with their furry friends to celebrate a day dedicated to all things dogs on Friday, July 12.

Ionia Free Fair Dog Day

Adoptable kittens and puppies were brought by the Ionia County Animal Shelter, Lucky Dog Grooming Salon gave free nail trims and provided on-site grooming and Willow Wish Dog Training provided tips on dog training. Capitol Area Love on a Leash Therapy Dog Group, Sterner Veterinary Clinic and Animal House Boarding Kennel were also on-site all day long providing more information about what they provide.

Doug Uzelac brought his two collies to give herding demonstrations, and Jan McClean taught owners how to take part in freestyle dance tricks with their pets. LeAnn Sims along with students from her 4-H dog club showed off on the agility course and taught other dogs how to 'rally.'

The day was sponsored by Sterner Veterinary Clinic, Lucky Dog Grooming Salon, All Seasons Insurance, Bredice Electric, Wilson Heating and Cooling, Farm Bureau Insurance, Oak Row Angus Cattle Farm, Live Local Realty, The Jewel Box, Animal House Boarding, TSC- Ionia, Promo Prints, AP Lawn Care and Geldhof Tire. 13 ON YOUR SIDE's Emma Nicolas emceed Friday's event.

