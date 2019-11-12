Cheese is life. Okay, that's a bit dramatic, but for one West Michigan family, it is the family business. Oh So Cheesy started with one recipe in the late 1950s that became a staple at Schwarz's Restaurants. It has grown to include a wide variety of flavors and tastes.

There are eight flavors: Cheddar Dreams, Makin' Bacon, Curds of Way, Ring of Fire, Jallelujia, Come to Cheezus, Brews Bros., and Rooster Booster.

You can find Oh So Cheesy products at local grocery stores, as well as some Meijer locations.

RELATED VIDEO:

More on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Love My West Michigan? Check us out on Facebook and Instagram.