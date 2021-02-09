It's retriever fever time!

Paws With A Cause hosting fundraiser for service dogs.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Paws With A Cause is hosting a fundraiser to help support the training and placement of their service dogs.

Paws With A Cause trains assistance dogs, hearing dogs, dogs for children with autism and facility dogs for schools and other businesses.

But they need your support to continue their mission of placing highly trained dogs with their clients to help give them their independence and a better quality of life.

And you can do that by attending their fun event Retriever Fever on Sept. 11.

There is going to be puppies, demonstrations and of course a competition to see who is the better retriever - Goldens or Labs!

Retriever Fever is Sept. 11 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Grand Ravines Dog Park. All proceeds got to support Paws With A Cause.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.