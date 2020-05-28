John Ball Zoo delays reopening

John Ball Zoo plans to continue monitoring the situation and listening to officials as they work to protect guests, employees and their animals.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — John Ball Zoo had decided to remain closed. Originally, the zoo planned to open to members on tomorrow and the public on Saturday, May 30.

The zoo said in a release that it is monitoring the evolving situation and is remaining in compliance with recommendations from officials. They have also come up with ways to help protect guests, employees and the animals such as limiting the number of guests, closing indoor facilities and adding hand washing stations.

The zoo says that opening on May 29 would not be to the best interest of guests, employees and animals due to the lack of clarity that still exists on the restrictions in the executive orders.

To keep the community involved, and spread much-needed joy, the zoo plans to continue their popular Zoo Insider videos and post other fun photos and educational information on their social media channels and their website.

The zoo is looking forward to the return of their guests and say they have exciting new features ready when they do reopen, including a new front entry and meerkat habitat.

If you'd like to help support John Ball Zoo during these difficult times, you can donate to their recently announced matching gift campaign, renew or purchase a membership or plan your families next trip to the zoo once they reopen.

