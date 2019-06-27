GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Many people are making big plans for the Fourth of July. But, it's actually July 1st, they want to focus on. The date marks the halfway point for the year. It's a time many experts say is the best for evaluating plans and positioning for success.

Studies show the top five New Year's Resolutions for 2019 were to exercise more; lose weight; save money; eat healthier and practice self-care. However, two-thirds of those resolutions, give up within 30 days.

Veverly Austin, life coach, entrepreneur and wellness expert says "right now is the time to sit down and look at what you did accomplish and then work your way backwards."

Austin says, even though most people have abandoned the commitment to accomplish designated goals, it is not too late to commit or re-commit yourself.

"I love this mid-year check in because it lets you see what habits you have been doing that you may need to change," says Austin. "I tell people to get some time just for you and sit down and assess where you are at this mid-point of the year. The goals you set at the top of the year, are those things still relevant to accomplish right now at this stage of the game."

According to a recent "Psychology Today" article, some common reasons resolutions fail are because, the goals are not clear, people feel overwhelmed and get discouraged or they simply are not ready to change.

"When you set goals to change, you want to do that because of something in your heart. It should be something that comes from inside of you, not because it is a certain time of year," says Austin. "I tell people all of the time to make sure your goals are part of your purpose. You should be purpose-driven. When I sit down with people and look at their goals, I ask people to identify which of the goals really connect with their purpose because it will be a little easier to accomplish it."

She says even though we are at the half-way point for the year, there is so much left to accomplish. However, she understand how some people can get discouraged and feel like giving up.

"There are many things you can do. For example, I have a class called "Confident Living" and we do it once a quarter. I am helping people to get unstuck. People who are stuck in life or stuck in a career. People who don't know what to do next," says Austin.

She advises people to seek support to help get out of those emotional places and stay on track.

"Some of us just need accountability partners to check in on us along the way," Austin says. "So even if you don't come to my class, you want a good friend who can help you stay accountable, check in on you and help pull you along the way. But, you can do it. You really can do it."

Austin advises people to write down goals and speak, aloud, about successes every day. She believes in the power of affirmations when it comes to achieving life goals.

