KALAMAZOO, Mich —

Friday races at the Kalamazoo Speedway are cancelled amid high heat temperatures, officials say.

They say because the heat index is expected to reach or exceed 108 degrees, conditions would be "miserable and dangerous" for fans, teams and drivers.

"One of our main goals each week is to have a clean, safe, fun atmosphere for drivers, spectators and track employees," Kalamazoo Speedway said in a press release. And with the expected weather conditions, that's not possible.

The track is open on Friday, July 26 at 7:30 p.m.

