GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Google Trends study, conducted by Hernom.com, found that around Valentine's Day the phrase "how to break up" was searched the most in the United States.

The results were divided into seven categories. Out of the seven, Michiganders fall under the "Heart breakers" category with searches, on how to jump ship, peaking just before the most romantic day of the year.

hernom.com

But, all hope is not lost. Despite the numbers love can, and does, survive.

Here are three Michigan couples, from three different generations destined to keep the love in their relationships.

Shirley and Patrick Miles Sr. - married 60 years

Shirley and Pat are the parents of Patrick Miles Jr., the first black U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan and Angela Miles the Founder and Executive Producer at Business First AM - National TV Show.

J Schwanke and Kelly Blank - together 25 years

J is a fourth-generation florist, author, and floral educator. His lifestyle series, "Life in Bloom" focuses on flower arrangement, design and instruction. His husband Kelly Blank prefers to remain behind the scenes but puts support for J at the forefront.

Sarah Anderson and Michael Lang - engaged 4 months

Sarah Anderson is a Freelance Journalist and member of the BISSELL Pet Foundation Junior Board. Michael Lang is an Account Manager for Axios HR.

MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.