Kentwood's fifth annual Valentine’s Dash 5K set for Saturday, Feb. 12

The 5k will benefit Kentwood's Little Free Pantry, which provides food and personal care items to community members in need.

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The City of Kentwood has announced a date for its fifth annual Valentine’s Dash 5K that will benefit the city's Little Free Pantry program.

The Little Free Pantry program is a city-run food pantry that offers food, personal care and other items for free to Kentwood residents.

The program runs completely on donations from the public and has two locations at the Kentwood Activities Center and the Kentwood (Richard L. Root) Branch of the Kent District Library.

“Our Valentine’s Dash 5K is a great way to kick off the holiday weekend and help foster or fuel a love for running, even in the winter months,” said Spencer McKellar, race organizer. “This course is great for first-time runners or walkers but will also provide a challenge to more experienced racers. All are invited to come out and join us. Bring a friend or a loved one – or meet someone new.”

Runners are encouraged to dress up in Valentine's Day-themed costumes for the fun run.

The race begins at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12 at the Kentwood (Richard L. Root) Branch of the Kent District Library.

The route includes a combination of trails and paved pathways starting and ending at the KDL Kentwood Branch.

Online registration for the 5k is open until Feb. 11 and costs $30. Registration includes a long-sleeved shirt and other participant-packet goodies while supplies last. Day-of registration is also available for $35 and runners who sign up as a couple will receive a $5 discount.

Runners are also encouraged to bring a nonperishable item or monetary donation for Kentwood’s Little Free Pantry and will be entered to win a special door prize.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.