Kids in Kent County got to 'Shop with a Sheriff' for the holidays

Thanks to donations from Walmart, Meijer and community members, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office was able to bring holiday cheer to 60 kids this year.

KENT COUNTY, Md. — Dozens of Kent County kids got to go on a very special shopping trip Sunday morning.

Children were paired with deputies from the Kent County Sheriff’s Office for the annual 'Shop with a Sheriff' event.

For about 30 years, the event has been a bright spot in Kent County.

“You know, this is another event where it's all about building bridges, we are here to serve. And we do so every single day. However, this is just another way that we're able to meet the needs of our community," Chuck DeWitt, Undersheriff with the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, said.

With a welcome from Santa and Mrs. Claus plus, a jolly-looking Grinch, it's an event that both families and deputies look forward to every year.

The kids and their deputies walked down the aisles of Walmart picking out necessities like clothes and shoes, but they didn’t forget the toys!

Sometimes the kids even chose gifts for a sibling or their parents, showing their big hearts.

“I look forward to the kids as well, and seeing them and understanding that this is really important to them. But I also enjoy seeing the parents who see that we care, we care about them, and their kids, and that they're having a happy holiday," Sheriff Michelle LaJoye Young, said.

It was the perfect start to the holidays for everyone involved.

Thanks to donations from Walmart, Meijer and community members, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office was able to bring holiday cheer to 60 kids this year.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.