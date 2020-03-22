KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Social distancing has become the new normal. But Saturday night, Hounds Drive-In movie theater in Kings Mountain was a packed house. People stayed in their cars as they enjoyed two free movies.

“A lot of people were very thankful they had something to do,” owner Preston Brown said.

Hounds Drive-In asked everyone to bring one canned food item per carload. It will be donated all to the food bank. But people were still let in even if they didn’t bring in an item.

There were also some strict rules, in light of COVID-19.

“Noone has opened their hatches, no one's sat in the back of the truck," Brown said. "It's actually been a fantastic night, to be honest.”

For Brown, it came as a sense of duty during uncertain times.

“It felt like the right thing to do,” Brown said.

Brown says there were around 500 cars that showed up.

