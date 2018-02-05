GRAND RAPIDS, Mich - It's a sad reality -- 1 out of every 10 children in Kent County will be sexually abused before their 18th birthday and 90-percent of those children will know their abuser.

For parents, recognizing the warning signs of abuse is crucial.

Sarah Zuidema is the clinical services manager at The Children’s Advocacy Center of Kent County. Zuidema joined 13 On Your Side at Noon with the warning signs of child sexual abuse.

The Children’s Advocacy Center of Kent County provides investigation and counseling to sexually abused children and their families. We also have a school-based program, Kids Have Rights, which goes into classrooms and teaches children about body safety.

Learn more about their services and programs at cac-kent.org.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM