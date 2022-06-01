Lakeshore Art Festival brings art, music, food and more to Downtown Muskegon

The two-day art festival is back for 2022 with an art contest, an arts and crafts market, artisan food market, street performers, sidewalk chalk displays and more.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Lakeshore Art Festival is returning to Downtown Muskegon with art, food, music and much more this weekend.

On Saturday and Sunday, June 25 and 26, Downtown Muskegon will come to life with thousands of pieces of art from over 100 artists and vendors.

The festival will also have live street performers, food, shopping, entertainment and activities for all ages.

Lakeshore Art Festival runs from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturday and from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday.

This year, the festival is brining in International Street Artist David Zinn, who is known for his temporary street drawings. Zinn uses chalk, charcoal and found objects to create whimsical pieces of art that blend in with the environment.

Zinn will be creating between 8-10 chalk drawings throughout the festival grounds. People are encouraged to find all of the drawings, but it might be harder than you think. Check out his Instagram page to see some examples:

The Lakeshore Art Festival is more than just art. This family friendly event has all sorts of activities, shops, vendors, food and entertainment to enjoy. Plus, the festival is partly inside Muskegon's Social District, so attendees can drink alcoholic beverages from participating establishments on the streets within the Social District during the festival.

Below is a list of some of the events and features of the two-day art festival.

Lakeshore Art Festival Events and Features

Fine Arts and Crafts Exhibition

Hackley Park is the home for the fine art and craft exhibitor. Browse the art pieces made by artists from all over the country during both days of the festival.

Craft Market and Artisan Food

Spanning over eight blocks in Downtown Muskegon, the market features vendors selling everything from jewelry, lawn art, home décor, apparel, toys and more. There is also an artisan food market on Clay Ave with vendors selling spices, sweets, gourmet doggie treats and more.

Children's Lane

Located on Western Ave. between 1st St. and Jefferson St., the Children's Lane features educational, entertainment and inspirational activities for kids.

Live Entertainment

Street performers will be entertaining the crowds on both days at the intersection of 2nd St. and Western Ave., on Olthoff Stage and in Hackley Park. Enjoy everything from jugglers, musicians, yo-yoers, hula hoopers and many more.

Interactive and Community Art

International Street Artist David Zinn will be creating between 8-10 pieces of chalk art located throughout the festival grounds. Attendees are encouraged to try to find all of the drawings, which blend into the environment.

On Saturday, June 25, patrons are invited to take part in the PADNOS Public Art Project and chalk up Western Ave. from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Festival Food

There will be a dozen different food trucks and food stands serving up slow-roasted BBQ, Greek cuisine, specialty sandwiches, gourmet frozen treats and everyone's deep-fried favorites.

Social District

Much of the Lakeshore Art Festival's footprint is located inside of the Muskegon Social District, allowing people to purchase alcoholic beverages from participating establishments and carry them outdoors inside of the Social District. This year, Hackley Park is included inside of the Social District.

Learn more about the festival, artists and vendors at LakeshoreArtFestival.org or view the Lakeshore Art Festival Brochure here:

