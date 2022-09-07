Latin Americans United for Progress Fiesta returns to Holland Civic Center

Visitors can expect delicious food from local businesses, a car show, an artisan market, activities for kids, musical performances and a dance.

HOLLAND, Mich — The Latin Americans United for Progress Fiesta is back in Holland after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.



Expect everything that you have come to love about the Fiesta, including delicious food from local businesses, a car show, an artisan market, activities for kids, musical performances and a dance.

Historically, the event was held at the Holland Civic Center and then moved out, but it’s making a return for the first time since 2016.

A goal that was very important to organizers.

“Aqui estamos in Holland, because of our Latino community, the infrastructure, and the workforce, and now talent as well. We almost make up 30% of the city. And so it was so important that we're back for our community having a celebration for our community where we invite other communities, non-Latino communities to celebrate with us. So, that's why it's important," Johnny Rodriguez, Executive Director of LAUP, said.

The event is free to attend for the whole family.

Tickets for the baile are $10. All the fun kicks off at noon on Saturday, July 9. For more information click here.

