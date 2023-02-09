John Ball Zoo hosts Meerkat Mania this Labor Day weekend

Not to be confused with the Prairie Dog, Meerkats live in a completely different environment.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The whole family can celebrate the holiday weekend at John Ball Zoo for Meerkat Mania.

Not to be confused with the Prairie Dog, Meerkats live in a completely different environment. They are more tolerant of hot summer temperatures.

These very popular, social animals are long and skinny, with black markings under their eyes.

Nick Milibratz, Education Coordinator at John Ball Zoo says these furry friends live in a family with each meerkat taking on different roles.

"So they are usually interacting, they love to dig and burrow and they all have their different roles within their groups," says Milibratz, "So, you might see one high up on the termite mound scouting out for birds of prey or another one digging for insects to eat."

Fun fact: Meerkats are immune to the venom in the snakes and scorpions they eat.

Meerkat Mania features live music, animal activities, and specialty food.

It's from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Labor Day.

You can find tickets, here.

