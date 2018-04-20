When it comes to having children, there are many couples who struggle to conceive. There are some things in our lives that have an affect on fertility in women. Universal Health Solutions is hosting an informational session to help those who want to learn more about natural ways to enhance fertility.

The event is taking place Monday April 23 at Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park from 6:30 - 8:00 p.m. It is free and open to the public, though you need to register to attend.

Barbara Meconis, RN, BS, the owner of Holistic Care Approach, will discuss some things that can hinder fertility and some things you can do to help. After her presentation, she will answer questions fro the audience.

Some of the things she will touch on will include inadequate nutrition, toxic burdens, poor sleep, and untreated food sensitivities, which can all be threats to fertility.

