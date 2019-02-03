GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — LEGOs are a staple in many households for kids and parents alike. The Grand Rapids Public Library is hoping to remind you that the building blocks can help kids learn concepts related to engineering, art, math and others. Saturday, March 2nd, the library is hosting a LEGO Block Party. The event starts at 1 p.m. and goes until 2:30.

You can drop in at any time. Kids over the age of six are welcome. Saturday's event is part of a recurring series that takes place each month. Each LEGO Block Party will have a building challenge for participants to take part in.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.