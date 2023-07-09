A list of the best local roads to drive down this fall

The County Road Association of Michigan (CRA) released a list of roads across the state with the best fall colors and the peak dates to drive down them.

LANSING, Mich. — The County Road Association of Michigan (CRA) released its 2023 listing of local roads residents can't miss out on seeing this fall.

“Taking a fall color tour down a county road is a great way to spend an afternoon,” said Denise Donohue, CEO of the CRA. “Michigan’s colors are among the best in the country, making fall the perfect opportunity to go out and enjoy the state’s natural beauty.”

The CRA's completed list of "don't miss" fall color drives is a reflection of the best suggestions from over 30 county road agencies.

The suggested time to view the roads included in the West Michigan portion of the list is from Oct. 9-23.

Kent County

Honey Creek Avenue from Pettis Avenue to Cannonsburg Road

Bailey Drive from Vergennes Street to Lincoln Lake Avenue

Fallasburg Park Drive from Lincoln Lake Avenue to Gavin Lake Avenue

5 Mile Road from Lincoln Lake Avenue to Gavin Lake Avenue

Gavin Lake Road from 5-mile Road to Belding Road

Wabasis Avenue from Belding Road to 12 Mile Road

Ramsdell Drive from 5 Mile Road to 11 Mile Road

Muskegon County

Scenic Drive from Memorial Drive to Michillinda Road

Along Lake Michigan shoreline and Duck Lake

Ottawa County

Lakeshore Drive from Grand Haven city limits to Ottawa Beach Road/Holland State Park

Hayes Street from M-11 intersection to Berlin Fair Drive/the Berlin Fairgrounds in Marne

Leonard Street from intersection on Leonard Street/S. Lake Avenue in Village of Spring Lake to Lamont

Mercury Drive/Green Street/N. Cedar Drive from Grand Haven to Riverside County Park

Berrien County

Blue Star Memorial Highway along Lake Michigan from Van Buren to M-63

M-63 south to St. Joseph

Red Arrow Highway from Stevensville to Lakeshore Road in New Buffalo

Red Arrow Highway to Union Pier then back to Warren Woods Road

Red Highway to Madron Lake Road in City of Buchanan

Kalamazoo County

Route 1: East Kalamazoo County – Starting from the intersection of 29nd Street and Q Avenue (51 Miles)

Route 2: North Kalamazoo County – Starting from the intersection of 33rd Street and G Avenue (45 Miles)

Route 3: South Kalamazoo County – Starting from the intersection of 8th Street and O Avenue (73 Miles)

