GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — She's been making jewelry for years, but one local jeweler is getting recognition for her art. Emma Hoekstra, the owner and creator of Emma Elizabeth Jewelry, has been awarded the Halstead Grant.

The win comes with a $7,500 cash grant, $1,000 in jewelry supplies, a trip to Arizona, a feature profile and jewelry showcase in the 2020 Halstead catalog, and a feature spread in the grant publication Reveal. Last year, Emma Elizabeth Jewelry was a top five finalist in the grant competition.

Hoekstra began making jewelry after the loss of her boyfriend. She channeled her grief into metalsmithing classes and began imagining a jewelry line while studying abroad in Italy.

You can find some of her pieces at Dine and Regal or LaFrontsee Galleries. You can also catch Emma at some events coming up, including the LowelArts Holiday Artists Market (November 14 - December 22) and the UICA 31st Annual Holiday Artists Market (December 7 at Steelcase Town Hall). She has a list of events on her website.

