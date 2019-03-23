WEST OLIVE, Mich. — National Puppy Day is March 23 and Harbor Humane Society is celebrating with an adoption event at Bluefish Aquarium in Grandville Saturday afternoon from noon until 2:00 p.m. You could even see these little ones, who were brought up from Tennessee recently. 

Daizy puppy
Labrador Retriever mix puppy named Daizy
Harbor Humane Society
Darla puppy
Labrador Retriever mix puppy named Darla
Harbor Humane Society
Danny puppy
Labrador Retriever mix puppy named Danny
Harbor Humane Society
Daphne puppy
Labrador Retriever mix puppy named Daphne
Harbor Humane Society
Dolly puppy
Labrador Retriever mix puppy named Dolly
Harbor Humane Society
Dylan puppy
Labrador Retriever mix puppy named Dylan
harbor Humane Society
Duke Puppy
Labrador Retriever mix puppy named Duke
Harbor Humane Society

