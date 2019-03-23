WEST OLIVE, Mich. — National Puppy Day is March 23 and Harbor Humane Society is celebrating with an adoption event at Bluefish Aquarium in Grandville Saturday afternoon from noon until 2:00 p.m. You could even see these little ones, who were brought up from Tennessee recently.

Labrador Retriever mix puppy named Daizy

Harbor Humane Society

Labrador Retriever mix puppy named Darla

Harbor Humane Society

Labrador Retriever mix puppy named Danny

Harbor Humane Society

Labrador Retriever mix puppy named Daphne

Harbor Humane Society

Labrador Retriever mix puppy named Dolly

Harbor Humane Society

Labrador Retriever mix puppy named Dylan

harbor Humane Society

Labrador Retriever mix puppy named Duke

Harbor Humane Society

