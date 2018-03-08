Nine residents of a long-term care facility in West Michigan, each spent a few minutes Thursday flying in a 1940's military training plane.

These so called dream flights are part of a non-profit effort to honor U.S. military veterans and their spouses.

The nonprofit is called The Ageless Aviation Dreams Foundation and the group took off from Sparta Miller Airport. The foundation does dream flights all over the country and has provided over 3,000 flights to date in 42 states.

