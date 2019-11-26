GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kyrstin Coleman Russau of Grand Rapids was five years old the first time she was on 13 ON YOUR SIDE. That was in 1994. She was being raised by her grandparents because her mother didn’t want her.

Phillip and Thelma Coleman had already raised their own seven children, but they weren’t going to let Kyrstin get into the foster care system or be put up for adoption. It wasn’t easy so they joined a support group “Grandparents Raising Grandchildren.” They loved her and loved raising her. They gave her everything she wanted.

“I was spoiled," said Kyrstin. "My Grandad spoiled the heck out of me. He loved me so much. He's still like that to this day. My Grandmother was very wise and she taught me by scripture. That's how I was able to learn how to maneuver through life and even when I fell short growing up, I knew where to fall back to."

As Kyrstin grew up, she says she always felt like she was trying to fit in because she didn’t have a mother and father.

"There were moments where I used to wonder, why me? As far as with my mom, because every little girl wants to have their mother around. And with my dad, I used to sit in my room and pray that one day I would meet him.”

Kyrstin Russau and her grandparents were on 13 ON YOUR SIDE in 1994.

In her teen years, Kyrstin hung out with the wrong crowd who drank and did drugs. She dropped out of high school.

"My self- esteem was low, but I hid it. I knew how to hide behind a smile,” said Kyrstin.

But she says everything changed when she was 22 years old. “When I had my son, I didn't have a choice but to grow up," she said. "That's really when I found out I don't have time to try to fit in anymore."

The girl who grew up without a mother became one and vowed her son Marcus would have everything she missed out on not having her mother around.

Kyrstin got her high school diploma. She’s now a certified medical assistant. She also got married. Her son Marcus is eight years old. But she still wanted to do more. She wanted to help other girls and young women who struggle.

She wrote a book called “If My Heart Could Speak.” She says she didn’t hold back in her “tell-all” book.

Kyrstin’s grandmother passed away in 2016. Her grandfather is still there for her and now has his hands full with his great grandson. She is so thankful for her grandparents saying, "If they didn't raise me, I think I'd be either in the foster system, in the streets, dead or in jail."

“If My Heart Could Speak” is available on Amazon.

Kyrstin plans to write another book about healing and hopes to continue to reach others who've struggled, including a woman her book is dedicated to.

The dedication reads, "To my mom: Just know that there's no other woman that can ever take your place. You gave me life and for that I'm forever grateful. I love you."

