If you are looking to satisfy your sweet tooth, look no further than your local ice cream shop. Love's Ice Cream is now offering fall flavors. The shop is inside the Grand Rapids Downtown Market and offers homemade ice cream and waffle cones.

The shop offers a number of different flavors and even has vegan and gluten-free options for customers looking for something to fit their lifestyle. Currently, you can pick between flavors like toasted coconut, raspberry cheesecake, peanut butter, and mocha nut. You can find more flavors here.

