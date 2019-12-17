GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Due to last-minute issues, enrollment for Medicare and Medicaid has been extended. Here's what you need to know.

• The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) announced that they will be extending Open Enrollment until 3 a.m. EST on Wednesday, December 18.

• The extension is meant to accommodate consumers who attempted to enroll in coverage during the final hours of Open Enrollment on December 15 but who may have experienced issues or delays.

• The goal of the extension is to provide a seamless shopping experience to everyone who seeks coverage, and this additional time will give consumers the opportunity to come back and complete their enrollment for January 1 coverage.

• Those who are seeking coverage during the extension should visit healthcare.gov or go to priorityhealth.com.

• Open Enrollment, known as OEP, is the annual period of time when individuals can enroll in a health plan either through the federal Marketplace or a private insurer like Priority Health.

• Consumers need to enroll or renew their health plan before the deadline (now 12/18) to receive coverage in 2020. If you miss the deadline you won’t be eligible for coverage again until next year’s OEP, unless you experience a qualifying life event (marriage, baby, moving, etc.).

More from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.