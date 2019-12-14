KENT COUNTY, Mich. — If you're out shopping at Woodland Mall Saturday, you might see some familiar faces. Star Wars characters are invading the mall to ring bells for Salvation Army.

Darth Vader and 13 other characters will ring bells in support of the Red Kettle Campaign. There will also be a brass band playing some Christmas music.

All the fun is happening from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the Center Court next to Santa.

