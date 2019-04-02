Advocates for Senior Issues was founded by Sister Agnes Theil in 1982 under the name Senior Citizen Senate. The Advocates were instrumental in bringing the Medicaid Waiver program to Kent County.

Over the years, this program has allowed thousands of Michiganders to remain in their own homes and communities, saving millions of dollars by delaying or eliminating the need for nursing home placement. The Advocates also played a major role in the Kent County Senior Millage campaign. The Senior Millage supports a wide array of services that allow older adults in Kent County to maintain independence and remain in their own homes and communities.

Today the Advocates continue to work on issues that impact the lives of seniors in Kent County. Strategy groups meet regularly to work on health care and housing issues. AFSI is always looking for new members who are excited about advocating for older adults!

Due to the awesome expansion underway at FMG, the Advocates have decided to move the remainder of their winter meetings to Beacon Hill at Eastgate. This will make getting into the meeting much more accessible for older adults.

On Feb. 15, the Advocates will be hosting Sheriff Young from GRPD. Following the legislative presentation, the group will hear from Pat Pulliam and George Baynard. AFSI members and guests are welcome. We welcome first time guests to attend their first meeting for free. AFSI is a membership based group, and membership for the year is $30 for individuals, $45 for a couple. Membership includes meetings, email updates, admission to FMG on the day of our meetings, as well as lunch!

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.