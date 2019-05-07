VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. —

The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office got a new dog, and we’re all dog ears about her.

She is an eight-week-old German Shephard, according to the police's press release. She doesn’t have a name yet, but the police have narrowed it down to two choices based off the community’s input.

Her name will either be Kimber or Aspen.

She will be used for positive interaction in the community as well as in the local schools.

Her training

Positive interaction with the public and students in schools

Narcotic detection (as well as marijuana) and tracking

