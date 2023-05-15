Michigan Board of Cosmetology meeting to discuss rule changes

The changes have proven to be controversial after more than 100 estheticians and their customers spoke out against the proposal earlier this month.

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Board of Cosmetology is scheduled to meet this Monday morning to discuss a proposed set of rule changes that could have wide-spread impacts across the industry.

Many here in West Michigan say it would have a negative impact on their business.

The proposed changes would only allow a licensed health care professional to perform services like dermaplaning, hydro facials, exfoliation and more.



Meaning estheticians would no longer be able to provide a service they have been licensed to do for years.



West Michigan estheticians who say if these changes are adopted it would take a big chunk out of their business.

We reached out to state regulators who say the goal of these proposed changes is to clarify the scope of practice for cosmetologists and estheticians and to keep it in line with state laws.

That meeting starts at 9 a.m. this morning, but a vote likely won't happen today.



The state says the full board of cosmetology will not vote until August at the earliest.

