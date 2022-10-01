Mercy Health Saint Mary's continues award-winning care

Mercy Health Saint Mary’s Nationally Recognized as a Best Maternity Care Hospital by Newsweek

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Mercy Health Saint Mary’s was named to Newsweek’s 2021 list of Best Maternity Care Hospitals. The distinction recognizes facilities that have provided exceptional care to mothers, newborns and their families, as verified by the 2020 Leapfrog Hospital Survey.

Best Maternity Care Hospitals is part of Newsweek’s Best Health Care series, powered by data from The Leapfrog Group. Best Maternity Care Hospitals were first designated in 2020.

“This recognition, which we have received for the second year in a row, showcases our continuous efforts to provide excellent, quality care for both mother and baby,” said Susan Bankhead, RN, DNP, CCRN-K, CNML, West Michigan Administrative Director, clinical services, Women and Children, Mercy Health. “We are proud of our maternity care team for their hard work and ongoing commitment to our patients.”

“Best Maternity Care Hospitals showcases an elite group of hospitals nationwide,” said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief of Newsweek. “These facilities should be commended for the care they provide to women and families, and for giving babies a strong start to life. As families continue to cope with the effects on the pandemic, this information can support Newsweek’s readership in planning for one of life’s most precious moments.”

Hospitals named as a Best Maternity Care Hospital have fully met The Leapfrog Group’s rigorous standards for maternity care excellence. This includes achieving lower rates of C-Sections (NTSV), early elective delivery, and episiotomy, as well as assuring bilirubin screening for all newborns and blood clot prevention techniques for mothers delivering via C-section.

Mercy Health Saint Mary’s was one of fewer than 225 to receive the prestigious accolade. The full list of recipients will appear in Newsweek online and at newsstands nationwide.

Take a virtual tour of the Birth Center at Mercy Health Saint Mary's here.

