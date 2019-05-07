After three years as the Weekend Morning Anchor, and one year as the AM Content Director, Meredith TerHaar is stepping away from her role with 13 ON YOUR SIDE to pursue new opportunities.

This is what Meredith shared with viewers during the morning show on Friday: "It was certainly not an easy decision as I love so much about what I get to do each day. But now is the right time for me to pursue new opportunities that don't require me to set a 2:15 a.m. alarm clock!

I'm grateful for so much about this season at WZZM! For one thing, this job brought us HOME to West Michigan and our families! It's been such an honor to tell so many of your incredible stories over the years. I've met so many amazing and inspiring people doing this work.

It's been a JOY to laugh with you and sometimes cry with you. My love for storytelling hasn't changed and it's something I'm excited to continue. Thanks for all the support you've shown me and my family over the years. West Michigan is filled with so many wonderful people and we are so thankful to call it home.

Let's stay in touch! You can find me on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter (@MeredithTerHaar)."

Meredith began her career at 13 ON YOUR SIDE back in March of 2003, during her senior year at Hope College. She started as a producer, then added the roles of feature reporter and fill-in anchor before pursuing a reporter/anchor role at the NBC affiliate in Panama City Beach, FL. She returned to WZZM 13 in December of 2014.

