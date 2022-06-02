Bacon and Beer equals fun: Michigan Bacon Fest is arriving in Lansing

The statewide festival plans to bring fun takes on bacon to the capital and home of Lansing Lugnuts.

LANSING, Mich. — Coming to Lansing in July is a festival that is bringing fun takes on bacon and beer to the state capital.

Outlier Events is planning to bring Michigan's Bacon Fest to Lansing by partnering with Lansing Lugnuts and Footprints of Michigan.

No stranger to hosting across the Midwest, Outlier Events has put on popular festivals like Donut and Beer Fest and Taco Fest. Meaning, like its counterparts, attendees can get anything from bacon donuts, to bacon mac and cheese, to bacon burgers, to bacon beer from food trucks and local vendors. Besides, the Bacon Fest "is a celebration of all things bacon, beer and fun."

The date is set for Saturday, July 30th from 4-8 p.m. with VIP entry available at 3 p.m. at Jackson Field.

Live music, and a variety of beers/ciders/seltzers from local, regional and national vendors will be included in ticket costs. Lanyards and souvenir cups come with the ticket.

All ages are welcome, but tickets are limited, so best to get them at the earliest convenience. Those interested can sign up for the priority list to gain first access today, before they go on sale to the general public on June 14th.

The ticket options available are:

$55 VIP Bacon and Beers admission with 1 hour early entry, 10 food samples, along with 10 drink tokens for beer/hard ciders

$44 VIP "Just the Bacon" entry with a 1 hour early entry and 10 food sample tokens

$40 General Admission Bacon & Beers option that includes seven food samples, and a choice of five beer/sider samples

$30 General Admission "Just the Bacon" with seven food samples.

