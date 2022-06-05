Michigan region in the running for best wine region in North America

Old Mission Peninsula was selected by USA Today to compete for the best wine region in North America.

OLD MISSION, Mich. — A region in Northern Michigan is in the running for USA Today's Best Wine Region in the country.

Old Mission Peninsula is tucked into the Grand Traverse Bay, just north of Traverse City.

The peninsula is home to eleven wineries and sits just about a half-mile south of the 45th parallel. This golden latitudinal line is exactly halfway between the equator and the north pole and is home to some of the best wineries and vineyards in the world, including right here in Michigan.

There are a total of 20 regions in North America vying to be named the best wine producers. California has the most regions in the running with six, three are outside of the United States and many other states have a single region competing.

Wine Regions in the running for Best in North America

Verde Valley - Arizona

Anderson Valley/Mendocino County - California

Napa Valley - California

Paso Robles - California

Santa Barbara County - California

Sonoma County - California

Temecula Valley - California

Dahlonega Plateau - Georgia

Old Mission Peninsula - Michigan

Outer Coastal Plain - New Jersey

Finger Lakes - New York

Hendersonville - North Carolina

Hood River - Oregon

Willamette Valley - Oregon

Texas Hill Country - Texas

Monticello - Virginia

Walla Walla Valley - Washington

Okanagan Valley - British Columbia, Canada

Niagara Peninsula - Ontario, Canada

Valle de Guadalupe - Baja California, Mexico

You can vote for your favorite wine-producing region here and the winner will be announced at the end of July.

