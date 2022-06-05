Michigan region in the running for best wine region in North America

OLD MISSION, Mich. — A region in Northern Michigan is in the running for USA Today's Best Wine Region in the country.
Old Mission Peninsula is tucked into the Grand Traverse Bay, just north of Traverse City.
The peninsula is home to eleven wineries and sits just about a half-mile south of the 45th parallel. This golden latitudinal line is exactly halfway between the equator and the north pole and is home to some of the best wineries and vineyards in the world, including right here in Michigan.
There are a total of 20 regions in North America vying to be named the best wine producers. California has the most regions in the running with six, three are outside of the United States and many other states have a single region competing.
Wine Regions in the running for Best in North America
- Verde Valley - Arizona
- Anderson Valley/Mendocino County - California
- Napa Valley - California
- Paso Robles - California
- Santa Barbara County - California
- Sonoma County - California
- Temecula Valley - California
- Dahlonega Plateau - Georgia
- Old Mission Peninsula - Michigan
- Outer Coastal Plain - New Jersey
- Finger Lakes - New York
- Hendersonville - North Carolina
- Hood River - Oregon
- Willamette Valley - Oregon
- Texas Hill Country - Texas
- Monticello - Virginia
- Walla Walla Valley - Washington
- Okanagan Valley - British Columbia, Canada
- Niagara Peninsula - Ontario, Canada
- Valle de Guadalupe - Baja California, Mexico
You can vote for your favorite wine-producing region here and the winner will be announced at the end of July.
