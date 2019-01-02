The cold and snow have caused a drop in blood donations across Michigan. That, coupled with the flu making an appearance this week, has Michigan Blood asking for people to make an appointment to donate. The non-profit needs to increase their inventory.

Michigan Blood provides blood donations to local hospitals serving patients who have need of it here in Michigan. The inventory of blood is currently urgently low, meaning there isn't enough for those patients.

Unfortunately, the need for blood donations never ends, as donations are only viable for a short time after they are given. You can learn more about the process and answer any other questions you might have by reading the donation FAQs.

If you want to schedule an appointment, you can do so on Michigan Blood's website.

