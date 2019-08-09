MICHIGAN, USA — A Michigan doctor is being recognized for a good deed he did while he was out for a drive. Dr. Joe Guettler spotted two veterans in need and decided to take action.

"One time I was driving, I didn't look away and I saw a sign that said veteran, God bless, please help." Dr. Guettler says.

That sign was being held by Raphael and Jessie, two homeless veterans.

The doctor ended up becoming very close with the pair and organized a fundraiser with his church to get the two men a van. With that van, Raphael and Jessie are now heading to Tennessee to work at a log company.

For now, the doctor is paying for them to stay in a hotel and says he does not want any praise for what he did, he just wants more people to take notice.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.