GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — It isn't summer in Michigan without sun and some fun on the water. The Cottage and Lakefront Living Show is at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids March 22 - 24 to give us a glimpse of what's in store this summer.

Visitors can check out organizations and businesses that can help them kick off the new season on the right foot, and can learn about vacation rentals, decorating the family cottage, gardening, or even how to keep the family cottage in the family. There will be a boat building demonstration, and a dock party on Friday and Saturday, and an art show.

Tickets are $12 for adults and $4 for kids 6-14.

The show runs:

Friday, March 22, 12:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 23, 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Sunday March 24, 11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

