KENTWOOD, Mich. - Politicians can't stop calling each other names, and neither can keyboard warriors on social media. And with all the division in this country, we wanted to highlight things Americans can all be proud of.

We sent a crew to a 4th of July celebration in Kentwood to ask people what they love about the good old USA. But full disclosure, most of the people we talked to either didn't want to be on camera, or they didn't have a lot of positive things to say.

We were surprised, but it turns out, they're not the only Michiganders not feeling particularly patriotic this 4th of July.

A study released today by the website Wallet Hub ranks Michigan as the 8th least patriotic state in the country. They used things like voter turnout, volunteer rates, and military engagement to come up with those numbers.

We were only able to find one woman to talk to us about why she loves this country. She wanted to take a moment to thank those who have served.

"Every day I try to remember be proud to be an American because it's been earned through men, women sacrificing just so we can be free," Mary said.

If you're feeling the patriotic spirit like Mary and you want to prove this study wrong, click here to check out a list of the events going on in West Michigan in the days following the fourth.

