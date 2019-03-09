On Monday, 13 ON YOUR SIDE confirmed that three Grand Rapids Fire Department members were en route to Florida in anticipation for Hurricane Dorian to make landfall. The three GRFD members are Lt. Chiefs Joaquin Martinez, Josh Veldakamp and Curtis Walsh. All three men are members of Michigan Task Force 1, a highly-trained unit that specializes in swift water rescues and entrapment issues.

"Forty-six members, they represent 24 fire departments from across Michigan including Grand Rapids," said Dale George, Public Information Officer for the Michigan State Police. "They are both fire and non-fire personnel, but they have all been trained in urban search and rescue and that's what the state of Florida had requested."

Not all 46 members of Michigan Task Force 1 have traveled to Florida. The Michigan Emergency Management Division facilitates requests from across the country and determines and organizes the most specialized group of individuals to respond.

According to George, once the request comes in, the team begins to organize.

"Then they all meet up in Holly, Michigan, and they get all of their equipment together to make sure they're self-sustaining for however long the deployment period is for, so then they can just go there and get right to work on whatever their assignment is."

Michigan Task Force 1 is in the southeast now, ready to spring into action as needed.

"Whether this be a huge hurricane or just impacts a small area, the impact always seems big if it impacts your area," George said. "So it's hard to say whether it will be a huge impact or small impact, as long as it's affecting you, it's huge and we recognize that. Our guys are there, ready and willing to help."

