The average cost of a wedding is about $30,000, according to The Knot. But a Michigan venue has a new option for couples hoping to cut costs.

For about $2,000, Zingerman’s Cornman Farms in Dexter are offering couples the option to have a 15 minute wedding ceremony at their award winning venue.

They are calling it the "Tiny Wedding."

It gives couples the option to have something similar to a courthouse wedding, but in a more traditional, aesthetic space.

Each wedding lasts an hour and a half, which includes 30 minutes of preparation, a 15 minute ceremony, 15 minutes of cake cutting and champagne toast and 30 minutes of photography.

The events also include all the necessary elements: a wedding officiant, flowers, a sparkling wine toast, a photographer and a tiny wedding cake.

The Tiny Wedding also gives couples the option to invite four guests.

The Tiny Weddings are only offered four times a year—one weekend each season. The upcoming fall Tiny Weddings are scheduled for Sept. 10-12, and there is space for 12 ceremonies.

Zingerman’s Cornman Farms does offer an expanded Tiny Wedding—something more of a mini wedding—but those packages go up to nearly $5,000.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.