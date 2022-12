From weddings to babies to lots of hilarity in between, it was certainly a year to remember

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WALKER, Mich. — GRAND RAPIDS -- The 13 ON YOUR SIDE Morning team ended the final weekday morning newscast with a special look back at some of their favorite moments.

From weddings to parenthood and all the silly moments in between, we hope you enjoy this lookback on 2022.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.