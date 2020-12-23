Mural series goes up on the lakeshore

Each of the murals will be painted in the spring of 2021.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Muskegon, Muskegon Heights and Norton Shores will soon see a series of murals on two railroad overpass bridges along Seaway Drive.

The murals were made possible through a new crowdfunding campaign , the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and the City of Muskegon. The campaign is being offered through the Michigan-based crowdfunding platform Patronicity.



If the campaign reaches its crowdfunding goal of $50,000 by Feb. 20, the project will win a matching grant with funds made possible by MEDC’s Public Spaces Community Places program.

For project details and to donate, please visit: patronicity.com/mkg2.

