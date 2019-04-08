Tuesday, August 6, communities all over the country will be celebrating National Night Out. It's a chance for people to get involved in their neighborhoods, meet new people, and take a stand against drugs and crime. This is the 36th National Night Out.

The event is designed to bring more awareness to crime and drug prevention efforts, generate more support for anti-crime efforts, and strengthen the relationships of people in the same neighborhoods, and the law enforcement officers who serve those communities.

On August 6, a number of Muskegon neighborhoods are planning to join in on the fun. Here is a list of some of the participating neighborhoods.

Angell Neighborhood Association NNO Event 6 to 7:30 p.m.

The Angell Neighborhood Association is planning an NNO neighborhood ice cream social at Angell Community Church, 446 Ada Street. There will be games and give-a-ways.

Sheldon Park Neighborhood's NNO Event 6 to 7:30 p.m.

The Sheldon Park Neighborhood Association NNO will be held at Crestwood United Methodist Church, 1220 Creston Ave. Picnic style—serving from 6 to 7:30 –chicken, burgers, chips and ice cream. Pony Rides for all ages and music.

McLaughlin Neighborhood Association NNO Event 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The McLaughlin Neighborhood Association is planning a picnic in the McLaughlin Neighborhood Park on the corner of Terrace and Isabella for NNO. The event will include a dedication of the new pavilion and shed as well as a picnic.

Oakview Neighborhood Association Neighborhood Gathering 6 to 8 p.m.

The Oakview Neighborhood Association is planning a neighborhood gathering for National Night Out for neighborhood residents at First Wesleyan Church grounds at 1040 E. Forest Avenue. Food will be provided. There will be bounce houses, seat belt convincer, West Michigan Lake Hawks Basketball team demonstration, bike registrations, helmets & safety information, dunk tank and more….come meet your neighborhood police officer and your Oakview Neighborhood Association Board of Directors.

Nims Neighborhood Association NNO Event 6 to 8 p.m.

The Nims neighborhood will be hosting a neighborhood NNO event at Nims Park/Avasure property (corner of Southern & Davis.) There will be free hot dogs, chips, cookies and water. Vendors will be on site with goodies for the kids and info for adults. Our Savior's Lutheran Church will also be running games for the kids.

Nelson Neighborhood Improvement Association NNO – Neighborhood Picnic/Potluck 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The NNIA will be holding an NNO picnic at St. Joe's Park on Monroe, between 4th and 5th Streets. Games and activities for kids, inflatables, free food and free safety kits for neighbors.

Campbell Field Neighborhood Association NNO 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Campbell Field Neighborhood Association will be hosting a national night out event at Campbell Field for neighborhood residents. There will be hotdogs, chips, and sno-cones. As well as games, raffle items, plat making activities, and giveaways. Pro-med ambulance will be on site.

Lakeside Neighborhood Association NNO 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Lakeside Neighborhood Association is planning a neighborhood event at the Grand Trunk on Lakeshore Drive (2090 Lakeshore Dr.) from 6 to 8 p.m. Plans call for pizza, beverages, face painting, chalk art and tentatively music.

Marquette Neighborhood Association NNO 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Marquette Neighborhood Association, in partnership with Central Assembly will host its National Night Out activities at Beukema Playfield (on the corner of Wesley Ave and Roberts St, behind Marquette Elementary School). There will also be a sign-up for Back to School supplies for youth.

Beachwood/Bluffton Neighborhood Association NNO 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Beachwood Bluffton Neighborhood Association’s National Night Out will be held in conjunction with our annual picnic this year. It will be at Kruse Park, (shelter #4). Social hour is at 5:30pm with dinner at 6:00 pm. Neighbors (new and old!) are encouraged to bring a dish to pass and their own table settings. BBNA provides brats, hot dogs and soft drinks. There are kid’s activities and lots of great prizes donated by local businesses.

Marsh Field Neighborhood Association NNO 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Marsh Field Neighborhood Association will be hosting a pot luck at Marsh Field. Neighbors are asked to bring a dish to pass and table settings and their own drinks.

East Muskegon Neighborhood NNO 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The East Muskegon Neighborhood will be hosting an NNO event at the lot at Restorall, located at 905 E. Keating. There will be lots of fun, train rides, bounce houses, cotton candy, snow cones and food.

Jackson Hill Neighborhood Association NNO 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Jackson Hill Neighborhood Association is planning a community get together at Aamodt Park at 6pm.

Glenside Neighborhood Association NNO 7 p.m.

The Glenside Neighborhood Association [GNA] will invite the neighborhood to a Pot Luck meal this evening from 6-8 pm at McGraft Park. The GNA Board members will publicize this event and provide more details about the evening in the July Neighborhood Newsletter. The table service items will be provided.

