MUSKEGON, Mich. — Matt Gongalski is planning a big family bike ride for 100 kids in Muskegon on Father's Day.

Gongalski, the owner of Rad Dads' Tacos and Tequila Bar, started a GoFundMe to raise money for 100 news bikes to give to kids in the Muskegon area. He said in a video on Facebook that he got the idea while on a bike ride with his family.

"A couple of years ago, I took my family on a bike ride through beautiful Muskegon," Gongalski said as he recounted the story where his family was joined by a group of kids on their bikes. They asked them if they were a family and if Gongalski was a dad.

"A few of them said they wish that they had a dad or a family that would ride with them," Gongalski said while getting choked up about the memory.

That experienced moved Gongalski to organize a family bike ride and make sure that at least 100 kids will be able to participate by getting a free bike, a helmet and a lock.

The GoFundMe has raised nearly $5,000, and the goal is $10,000. Gongalski posted an update on his Facebook page saying they had some bikes donated, so they are only about $3,000—30 bikes—away from having 100 bikes to give away.

The family bike ride will take place at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 16. The event will start at LC Walker Arena with food provided for everyone who participates. Then, the group will head out on the ride.

"Going for a bike ride seems like such an easy thing to do. Being able to that with a family, that's a problem we can solve" Gongalski said.

Rad Dads' will also be hosting a bike assembly party on Thursday at 6 p.m.

