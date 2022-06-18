Muskegon's Art at the Pointe fundraiser is Saturday evening

The Lakeshore Visual Art Collective is hosting a pop-up art event with over 60 local artists selling their art at Adelaide Pointe in Muskegon Saturday evening.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Dozens of local West Michigan artists are participating in a pop-up art event and fundraiser Saturday evening in Muskegon.

The Lakeshore Visual Art Collective (LVAC) is hosting over 60 artists, selling nearly 400 pieces of art at Adelaide Pointe from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Art at the Pointe.

"It's all original artwork, and all of the artists are from the lake shore. So they, you know, ranging from Holland Zeeland area all the way up to maybe White Lake area. And we have a few coming in from Grand Rapids for this event," said Suzi Velarde, LVAC Co-Chair.

This first time event will benefit LVAC's non-profit partner, Read Muskegon with 10% of all the sales of art going to the charity.

Art at the Pointe is completely free to attend, but there is a suggested $10 donation to Read Muskegon at the door.

"When this organization started, we founded it in 2016. And the idea was to bring artists together to network local artists to network with the local people, because like I said, sometimes people go from here to go by our other places. And there are some really wonderful artists right here. So we wanted to create that local vibe, and also bring people together to share their love of art," said Maggie Bandstra, LVAC Co-Chair.

The event will feature art, music, food trucks and a full bar.

"We’re excited to work with LVAC on this unique event that brings together dozens of lakeshore artists and the community in support of our mission to break the generational cycle of illiteracy,” said Read Muskegon Executive Director Melissa Moore. “This is an opportunity to purchase art for your home or office and also make a difference in helping the people we work with overcome one of the biggest obstacles they face in living a productive, fulfilling life.”

Learn more about Art at the Pointe and LVAC at LakeShoreVAC.com.

