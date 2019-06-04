ALLENDALE, Michigan — The 21st annual All Walks of Life Traditional Pow Wow was held at Grand Valley State University on Saturday.

The pow wow featured a number of events that celebrate and teach about Native American traditions and culture through dance and song.

The event went from noon to 5 p.m. at the GVSU Fieldhouse in Allendale.

There were also handmade Native American crafts, food vendors, information booths and a silent auction to raise money for the Native American Student Association.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.