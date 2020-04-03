MASAYA, Nicaragua — In June, he crossed a highwire 25 stories in the are in New York City. On March 4, Nik Wallenda will do something even more daring. He will do a 1,800 foot long walk across the active Masaya Volcano in Nicaragua. This will be the longest and highest high wire walk he has ever attempted and it will be the first time anyone has ever attempted the feat.

Masaya is located on the Ring of Fire and is one of the few volcanoes in the world to possess a lava lake. His walk will be featured in a live, two-hour special called "Volcano Live! with Nik Wallenda" That will air March 4 starting at 8:00 p.m. on 13 ON YOUR SIDE.

“After spending years scouting and researching volcanoes, I fully realize why no one has ever attempted this feat: Mother Nature is extremely unpredictable. It is by far the most dangerous walk I have EVER attempted, and that alone makes it very intimidating,” said Nik Wallenda. “I am pushing myself beyond my comfort zone by the feat itself, but I know that I am up to the challenge. I must admit, it is scary.”

During the special, Wallenda and his family will be featured in interview about the rigging, planning, and execution of the walk. Volcanologists and other professionals will also be on site to lend their expertise if necessary.

Nik Wallenda is the seventh generation of the Great Wallendas, who trace their roots back to the Austro-Hungarian empire. The family came to America from Germany to perform in the Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey Circus.

