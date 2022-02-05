Nominations are now open for the West Michigan Woman Brilliance Awards

The Brilliance Awards are looking for someone who excels in their field, is committed to creating positive change and professionally elevates West Michigan women.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — West Michigan Woman, a local magazine focusing on women in the community, is now accepting nominations for their annual Brilliance Awards.

This is the sixth year of the Brilliance Awards and now through Feb. 11, West Michigan Woman is taking nominations in a variety of categories.

The Brilliance Awards are local awards that recognize the dynamic talent, spirit and intellect of those who tackle issues facing professional women. The goal of the awards are to shine a light on women and men within the West Michigan community who truly elevate others.

The award categories this year are:

Woman of the Year

Mentorship

Connector

Social Change Agent

Team Player

Champion of Service

Tenacity

Entrepreneur

Emerging Leader

Best Supporting Man

"Despite being rescheduled six times, we were thrilled to host the Brilliance Awards in person last year," said Kasie Smith, Serendipity Media president and West Michigan Woman publisher. "It was evident that the authenticity, encouragement and inspiration that the Brilliance Awards brings was needed and cherished. This year, we sincerely look forward to learning more unique stories of triumph, hope and positivity. With much pride, we'll bring those stories to our audience, honoring the well-deserving and perhaps unsung heroes within our community."

Nominations for the 2022 Brilliance Awards are open through Feb. 11. Nominate a man or woman who you believe should be honored by submitting a short form with information about the nominee and why they should be nominated.

The 2022 Brilliance Awards will take place on May 12, 2022 at the Amway Grand Plaza in downtown Grand Rapids.

