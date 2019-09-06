NORTON SHORES, Mich. — Norton Shores Fire Chief Bob Gagnon did something a little outside of the ordinary on Sunday morning.

He put on a wet suit, grabbed his metal detector and walked into Mona Lake to try and find a couple's lost engagement ring.

Jasmine Rogers, an area photographer, posted about the experience on her Facebook page. She said she was shooting engagement photos for Erica Zaworksi and Stew Myers at Lake Harbor Park Saturday night when Erica's engagement ring slipped off and fell into the water.

The couple and Rogers stayed until the park closed trying to find the ring, but they left unsuccessful.

Rogers said she put out a call for help on Facebook, and the community delivered.

"We live in an amazing community where people do care about one another, and it became more evident to me than ever before," she wrote.

Rogers said she got a message from a local fireman who put her in contact with the Norton Shores fire chief. Gagnon offered to help, on his day off, and he showed up at the park ready to search.

Gagnon used a metal detector and found the ring in the waters.

"I'm so happy I was able reunite the couple with such an important item," said Gagnon. "I know I'll remember this day forever."

See the moment Gagnon finds the ring here:

