BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Few things can trigger... ahem... spirited couple discussions like trying to come to consensus on a new baby's name. Some like classic, solid, time-honored monikers, while others lean towards new, stylish and unusual.

On Wednesday, Bloomington-based HealthPartners released their annual list of most popular baby names for 2019. The survey comes from all children born at the organization's eight hospitals, including Regions and Methodist.

Top 2019 boy names

Oliver Theodore Jackson Aiden Graysen

Top 2019 girl names

Amelia Isabella/Isabelle Luna Sophia Evelyn

Nurses in the HealthPartners birth centers say parents continue to choose older, more traditional names. Evelyn and Sophia have been among the top names for baby girls for the last five years. Boys’ names, in contrast, have varied more over the past few years with Oliver replacing Lincoln as the most popular name.

Each year HealthPartners birth center teams deliver in the neighborhood of 10,000 babies.