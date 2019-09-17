GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Fit Kids 360's "On The Move" program recently donated more than 60 pairs of new shoes to local kids. Priority Health partnered with them to get it done.

Fit Kids 360 helps kids and their families develop healthy habits through education, nutrition, behavior and exercise.

The shoes were a surprise donation to children getting ready for a 5k race last month — a 5k for which they were able to wear those new shoes.

Anything we can do to get kids — and their parents — off the couch and moving is a great move. The shoe giveaway from Fit Kids 360 and Priority Health get today's One Good Thing.

