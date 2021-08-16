Florida boy runs to honor late Kalamazoo County deputy

Zechariah Cartledge ran one mile for Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Deputy Ryan Proxmire.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Time for One Good Thing -- someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live. Today's OGT is a little different. We're stepping outside of West Michigan to recognize someone doing something for West Michigan.

This is 12-year-old Zechariah Cartledge. He lives in Central Florida. Two years ago, he started a non-profit called "Running For Heroes." On his Facebook page, he says their mission is to raise funds for our injured first responders while also paying tribute to our fallen heroes through running.

As such, Monday at 8 p.m., Zechariah ran one mile carrying a flag in honor of fallen Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Deputy Ryan Proxmire. That run was near Zechariah's hometown in Florida.

One Good Thing to Zechariah Cartledge and his non-profit, Running For Heroes for honoring the late Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Deputy Ryan Proxmire this evening.

