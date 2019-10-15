GRANDVILLE, Mich. — A local school district and its students got a generous gift recently.

A few weeks ago, Grandville Superintendent, George Bearup wrote this on his blog:

"Recently, I was made aware of a local resident who read a story about an organization who paid off outstanding lunch debt at their local school. When she inquired about outstanding lunch debt here in Grandville, she was surprised to hear that it was in the thousands of dollars.

"Fast forward to a few weeks ago. I was in my office when I heard someone drop something off to our front desk. The person asked for an envelope to be delivered to me. As I opened the envelope, I discovered several checks made out to the Grandville Public Schools to forgive the debt of others who owed lunch money from last year! Almost $5,000!

"It is obvious we live in a community filled with love and caring for others. On behalf of Grandville Public Schools and the great students who walk our halls, I say thank you to everyone who makes this a great place to learn and grow!"

